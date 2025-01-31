Royal

Prince Nikolaos visits King Frederik, Queen Mary with fiancée ahead of wedding

Prince Nikolaos, who was previously married to Princess Tatiana, is set to marry Chrysí on February 7

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Prince Nikolaos visits King Frederik, Queen Mary with fiancée ahead of wedding
Prince Nikolaos visits King Frederik, Queen Mary with fiancée ahead of wedding

Prince Nikolaos of Greece and his fiancée, Chrysí Vardinogiánni, are enjoying their surprise getaway to Denmark ahead of their wedding, scheduled for February 7.

According to Danish newspaper BILLED-BLADET, the Greek couple was seen arriving at Amalienborg Palace, where they attended a farewell reception for King Frederik and Queen Mary's Head of Communications, Lene Balleby.

For the appearance, Prince Nikolaos wore a grey wool coat, smart trousers and a purple scarf, as he carried a shopping bag from British perfumer, Jo Malone.

Meanwhile, Chrysí kept it casual in a dark jacket with gold buttons, wide-legged trousers and white trainers.

As the gathered media congratulated the couple on their recent engagement, Nikolaos reportedly responded, "Thank you very much!"

Photo: Mikael Rieck
Photo: Mikael Rieck

Prince Nikolaos, who was previously married to Princess Tatiana for 14 years, is set to marry Chrysí on February 7.

The wedding ceremony is said to be a private with guests expected to include Queen Anne-Marie and Prince Pavlos as well as members of the royal houses of Spain and Denmark.

Although, the couple have kept their romance secret, Chrysí secretly attended the wedding of Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodóra's wedding to Matthew Kumar in September 2024.

Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories

Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter

Cardi B, Will Smith, others join Taylor Swift as 2025 Grammy Awards Presenter
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit

Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit
Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone

Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone
Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit
Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone
Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone
Princess Kate’s mom Carole Middleton plans ‘amazing’ 70th birthday party
Princess Kate’s mom Carole Middleton plans ‘amazing’ 70th birthday party
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship faces strain amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship faces strain amid divorce rumors
Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards
Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH
Princess Kate’s mother Carole Middleton in line for special honour from King Charles
Princess Kate’s mother Carole Middleton in line for special honour from King Charles
King Felipe marks milestone event after Queen Letizia holds special meeting
King Felipe marks milestone event after Queen Letizia holds special meeting
Sarah Ferguson moves into Princess Beatrice home from Andrew’s Royal Lodge?
Sarah Ferguson moves into Princess Beatrice home from Andrew’s Royal Lodge?
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce big diplomatic plans for 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce big diplomatic plans for 2025
Prince Harry set to make heartfelt move for Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter
Prince Harry set to make heartfelt move for Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter