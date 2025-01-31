Prince Nikolaos visits King Frederik, Queen Mary with fiancée ahead of wedding

Prince Nikolaos of Greece and his fiancée, Chrysí Vardinogiánni, are enjoying their surprise getaway to Denmark ahead of their wedding, scheduled for February 7.
According to Danish newspaper BILLED-BLADET, the Greek couple was seen arriving at Amalienborg Palace, where they attended a farewell reception for King Frederik and Queen Mary's Head of Communications, Lene Balleby.
For the appearance, Prince Nikolaos wore a grey wool coat, smart trousers and a purple scarf, as he carried a shopping bag from British perfumer, Jo Malone.
Meanwhile, Chrysí kept it casual in a dark jacket with gold buttons, wide-legged trousers and white trainers.
As the gathered media congratulated the couple on their recent engagement, Nikolaos reportedly responded, "Thank you very much!"
Prince Nikolaos, who was previously married to Princess Tatiana for 14 years, is set to marry Chrysí on February 7.
The wedding ceremony is said to be a private with guests expected to include Queen Anne-Marie and Prince Pavlos as well as members of the royal houses of Spain and Denmark.
Although, the couple have kept their romance secret, Chrysí secretly attended the wedding of Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodóra's wedding to Matthew Kumar in September 2024.