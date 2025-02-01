Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails

Newly released emails between Prince Andrew and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have disclosed shocking details about their ties.
The emails, disclosed in a court filing by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), who are defending an appeal by former Barclays boss, Jes Staley, showed an exchange of messages between Epstein and "a member of the British Royal Family," believed to be Prince Andrew.
According to court documents, the Duke of York remained in contact with Epstein for longer than he previously admitted.
In 2008, Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019, pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
After his release, Epstein and the duke were photographed walking together in New York's Central Park, in December 2010.
The disgraced duke came under fire for his relationship with the paedophile financier, however, he claimed this was the last contact he had with Epstein.
In a 2019 interview with Newsnight, Andrew said he visited Epstein in person to tell him they could no longer be friends, believing it was the "honourable" thing to do.
The emails between the pair showed they kept exchanging messages until at least 27 February 2011.
"Keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!" Andrew emailed Epstein at the time.
In another email sent to Andrew on February 27, Epstein wrote, "jes staley will be in London on next tue afternoon, if you have time [sic],” to which the Duke replied, "Jes is coming on 1st March or next week?"
Prince Andrew has been stripped of most of his royal titles due to his association with Jeffery Epstein.
In 2022, he settled a multi-million pound claim with Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the royal.