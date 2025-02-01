Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey

Entertainment

American comedian Pete Davidson was first admitted to a rehabilitation facility in July 2023 for mental health

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Pete Davidson is not afraid to spend huge amount on his journey for a better life following his summer rehab.

As per People, a source informed the outlet that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum dropped $200,000 to remove the 100+ tattoos that cover most of his body.

"He just woke up one day and wanted them gone, and it’s been a years-long process," the insider added.

This information came following Pete appearance at Today on Friday, where he shared his tattoo removal process, describing it as "pretty terrible."

While showing off the faded art on his arm, the 31-year-old said, "So if anybody out there is watching and thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure you really want to get it."

Pete has been sober since the fall of 2024 and have gained back some of the weight, indicating a smooth journey to a healthy life.

The King of Staten Island actor chose to remove his tattoos to mark the start of new beginning.

"Things are really going well for him, everything is moving in the right direction, and he’s been receiving fantastic reviews for the movie," the insider revealed, referencing his new movie Dog Man.

Previously, at Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pete Davidson revealed he wanted tattoo removal to not miss any film opportunities along with that he did not want to spend hours in makeup everyday for the coverage.

