Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation 

Sana Javed’s London getaway is all about chill vibes and casual strolls!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Khaani actress shared a bunch of photos from her fun-filled vacation.
The photos featured the superstar exuding swag in a black bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her curves and lean figure.
While walking the streets in style, Sana proved she is surely a fashion inspiration and a boss lady in black.
Fans were taken aback by Sana’s sense of style and her love for exploring new cities in the comments section.
One fan wrote, “Doll.”
Another use penned, “omg in London.”
A third fan added, “My new wallpaper.”
“Smoking hot,” effused the fourth.
Her post came merely days after Sana set the ramp on fire in Doha, Qatar alongside her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik for the renowned designer Nomi Ansari.
The couple’s ramp walk was an unforgettable moment in the world of fashion and style as their elegance, charm and confidence stole the show, leaving everyone in awe.
For the unversed, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, who sent shock waves with their surprise marriage, also rang in their 1st wedding anniversary in Qatar ahead of the fashion show event.