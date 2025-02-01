Trending

Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Pakistani actress Sana Javed ticks another destination off her bucket list

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation 

Sana Javed’s London getaway is all about chill vibes and casual strolls!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Khaani actress shared a bunch of photos from her fun-filled vacation.

The photos featured the superstar exuding swag in a black bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her curves and lean figure.

While walking the streets in style, Sana proved she is surely a fashion inspiration and a boss lady in black. 


Fans were taken aback by Sana’s sense of style and her love for exploring new cities in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Doll.”

Another use penned, “omg in London.”

A third fan added, “My new wallpaper.”

“Smoking hot,” effused the fourth.

Her post came merely days after Sana set the ramp on fire in Doha, Qatar alongside her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik for the renowned designer Nomi Ansari.

The couple’s ramp walk was an unforgettable moment in the world of fashion and style as their elegance, charm and confidence stole the show, leaving everyone in awe.

For the unversed, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, who sent shock waves with their surprise marriage, also rang in their 1st wedding anniversary in Qatar ahead of the fashion show event. 

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'
Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar to reunite on-screen in exciting project?
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar to reunite on-screen in exciting project?
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event