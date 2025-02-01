Entertainment

Justin, Hailey Bieber's rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s unsmiling outing comes amid marital tension rumors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  February 01, 2025
Justin, Hailey Biebers rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation
Justin, Hailey Bieber's rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who have been at the center of marital tension rumors lately, were spotted out and about in New York City.

The couple appeared to be putting on a united front as strolled the rainy streets of Manhattan along with their baby son Jack on Friday.

Despite their efforts to present a united front, the couple's outing was somewhat marred by their unsmiling expressions.

During the outing, Hailey was seen pushing their five-month-old son in a stroller as she wore for a furry black-and-brown coat, paired with a matching black top and high-waisted slacks.

She completed her look with a pair of pointy-toed black boots, sunglasses and a large black leather bag.

Meanwhile, the Baby singer, who was seen walking slightly apart from his wife, looked somber in an oversize black leather jacket and baggy black pants.

Photos: GC images
Photos: GC images

He completed his look with a set of chunky brown suede trainers and a powder blue toque.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s unsmiling outing comes amid rumors have boiled up among fans of possible tensions in their marriage.

