Stop feeding your cat THESE dangerous foods before it’s too late                       

Do you know that some items commonly found in households can be dangerous for your pet cat?
We often feed our pet cats whatever we eat, but if you’re doing this, you have to step right now as it may not be safe for them.
Recently, Amir Anwar, a veterinarian on TikTok highlighted serious issues and awareness in a detailed video.
He warned, ”These are four extremely common cat toxicities that every cat owner should be warned about. Number one is Acetaminophen, or Paracetamol - all versions of it are toxic to cats."
"A tiny bit for them is extremely toxic. It can cause breakdown of the red blood cells, they can become lethargic, they can even die in severe cases,” Amir added.
He further clarified that although garlic is sometimes used as a natural way to repel ticks and fleas, it can be harmful to pets like cats and dogs in large amounts just like onions.
"Next is garlic and onions. So, this is going to be quite controversial, because I know a lot of people use garlic as a natural tick and flea repellent and, yes, it can be used as that but, at higher doses, just like with onions, it can cause breakdown of red blood cells. I would avoid using both these ingredients in cats and dogs,” Amir added.
After the video was shared, it gained over 4,000 views and became a leading point of conversation among viewers.
Amir also pointed out lilies, which are often used in flower arrangements are extremely harmful to cats as every part of the lily plant, including the pollen and the water the flowers are placed in, is toxic to cats and can be deadly.