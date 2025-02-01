Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support

Meghan Markle received subtle support from her onscreen father Wendell Pierce, whom she worked with for six years in Suits.
As per GB, in the latest episode of Elsbeth, premiered on Thursday, the show made a playful reference to the Duchess of Sussex through the 61-year-old’s character.
The episode followed Elsbeth Tascioni, played by Carrie Preston, as she investigates a suspicious death at a wellness centre.
Captain Wagner, played by Pierce, briefs Tascioni about a case involved a deceased man last seen at "some fancy spa where celebrities and the royals go."
Waagner made a dig at news outlets, noting, "The global press was already trying to frame Meghan Markle, and she wasn’t even there!"
The Duchess of Sussex has been receiving biased media attention and prejudice since she became part of the royal family in 2018.
Notably, during the LA fire, the press called Prince Harry and Meghan’s helping out at the evacuation centre a public stunt, referring to them as "disaster tourist."
Meghan filmed her final scenes for the series in 2017, which coincided with the start of her royal journey.
Following her engagement with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex left the show as she prepared to leave for Britain.
Previously, in March 2024 Pierce shared memories of his final scene with Meghan, as he revealed, "It was the last night of working and I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend, you have lots of friends.'"
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020 before relocating to California with their two children, Prince Archie, five and Princess Lilibet, three.