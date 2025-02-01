Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is set to perform at the opening ceremony of Prince Harry's Invictus Games.
The Invictus Games announced on Friday that Martin has joined the lineup for the opening ceremony of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, on Saturday, February 8.
Martin will perform at Invictus' kickoff event at BC Place in Vancouver as he joined a star-studded lineup that includes Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, Noah Kahan, and Roxanne Bruneau.
The performance will serve as a "powerful tribute to hope, resilience and the Invictus Spirit at the heart of these Games," organizers said in a statement.
To note, Martin already has a special connection to Prince Harry's international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.
He composed the Invictus Anthem in 2014, the year that the Duke of Sussex launched the tournament, as inspired by William Ernest Henley's poem "Invictus."
Chris Martin's music has served as the soundtrack to the medal ceremonies of every Invictus Games since then.
The opening ceremony lineup is just one of the highly anticipated concerts scheduled for the Invictus Games. The closing ceremony on February 16 will feature performances by Jelly Roll, Barenaked Ladies, and The War and Treaty.