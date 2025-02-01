World

Washington DC plane crash: New details of Black Hawk helicopter reveal

US senior army chief defends Black Hawk helicopter flight mission near a busy airport

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
US Army Black Hawk helicopter was on a ‘doomsday’ practice mission at the time of crash
US Army Black Hawk helicopter was on a ‘doomsday’ practice mission at the time of crash

Surprising details of the American Airlines fatal plane crash after colliding with the US Army helicopter in Washington DC have emerged.

According to Sky News, US officials revealed that the US Army Black Hawk helicopter was training for a hypothetical doomsday scenario when it collided with the passenger jet over the Potomac River.

The US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, without getting “into anything that is classified,” told Fox News that the helicopter was performing a “continuity of government” drill designed to help pilots “rehearse in ways that would reflect a real-world scenario.”

The mission known as “continuity of government" and "continuity of operations" is designed to preserve the ability of the government to operate in a disaster.

Moreover, questions have been raised about the US Army flying the helicopter near a busy airport.

Jonathan Koziol, the chief of staff of the army's aviation directorate, defended the mission near the airport, saying, “Some of their mission is to support the Department of Defence if something really bad happens in this area, and we need to move our senior leaders.”

“They do need to be able to understand the environment, the air traffic, and the routes to ensure the safe travel of our senior leaders throughout our government,” he continued.

For the unversed, the tragic incident claimed 67 lives, 64 on the passenger plane and 3 soldiers inside the military aircraft.

Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew

Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew

Washington DC plane crash: New details of Black Hawk helicopter reveal

Washington DC plane crash: New details of Black Hawk helicopter reveal
Princess Kate cheers on England rugby team ahead of Ireland face off

Princess Kate cheers on England rugby team ahead of Ireland face off
FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades

FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades
Trump White House declares February Black History Month amid Pentagon ban
Trump White House declares February Black History Month amid Pentagon ban
Horst Köhler: Former German president passes away at 81
Horst Köhler: Former German president passes away at 81
World War II shipwreck discovered after 80 years
World War II shipwreck discovered after 80 years
Shell’s North Sea gas platform moves forward despite drilling ban
Shell’s North Sea gas platform moves forward despite drilling ban
World's richest families you rarely hear about
World's richest families you rarely hear about
Stop feeding your cat THESE dangerous foods before it’s too late
Stop feeding your cat THESE dangerous foods before it’s too late
Your luggage could be lost because of THIS common mistake
Your luggage could be lost because of THIS common mistake
Philadelphia plane crash: Medical jet with child patient crashes in busy area
Philadelphia plane crash: Medical jet with child patient crashes in busy area
World’s most beautiful destination shockingly ranked as 'unhappiest' country
World’s most beautiful destination shockingly ranked as 'unhappiest' country
D.C. plane crash: Heartbreaking audio reveals final moments of deadly air crash
D.C. plane crash: Heartbreaking audio reveals final moments of deadly air crash
Panama president makes huge announcement amid Trump claims
Panama president makes huge announcement amid Trump claims
New Zealand's Mt Taranaki gains legal rights as living being: Here's why
New Zealand's Mt Taranaki gains legal rights as living being: Here's why