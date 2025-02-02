Cristiano Ronaldo’s UFC fight night appearance ends in upset for his friend

Cristiano Ronaldo recently attended UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The player took to his Instagram account and gave his fans a sneak peek into the night.
Although, Ronaldo was a special VIP guest at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, the main reason for attending was to support his friend Shara Magomedov, who was fighting against Michael Page.
Prior to the event, Ronaldo met with Shara in a special meeting.
During the meeting, they exchanged jerseys and discussed the upcoming fight where Ronaldo expressed his full support for Shara.
Shara later expressed his gratitude towards Ronaldo in a post on his Instagram account and wrote, “You are a great pride for us, athletes, thank you for your time, you gave me great motivation, I’m waiting for you on February 1st at my UFC fight in Saudi Arabia.”
Earlier in an interview, Shara revealed, “Cristiano told me he believes in my potential and that he would come to support me in the fight.”
Despite Ronaldo’s support, it did not bring him good luck as he lost his first UFC fight since his debut in 2017.
Ronaldo has a strong interest in UFC and boxing and often attends major fights especially in Saudi Arabia.