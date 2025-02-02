Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s UFC fight night appearance ends in upset for his friend

Cristiano Ronaldo has a strong interest in UFC and boxing and often attends major fights

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025


Cristiano Ronaldo recently attended UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The player took to his Instagram account and gave his fans a sneak peek into the night.

Although, Ronaldo was a special VIP guest at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, the main reason for attending was to support his friend Shara Magomedov, who was fighting against Michael Page.


Prior to the event, Ronaldo met with Shara in a special meeting.  

During the meeting, they exchanged jerseys and discussed the upcoming fight where Ronaldo expressed his full support for Shara.

Shara later expressed his gratitude towards Ronaldo in a post on his Instagram account and wrote, “You are a great pride for us, athletes, thank you for your time, you gave me great motivation, I’m waiting for you on February 1st at my UFC fight in Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier in an interview, Shara revealed, “Cristiano told me he believes in my potential and that he would come to support me in the fight.”

Despite Ronaldo’s support, it did not bring him good luck as he lost his first UFC fight since his debut in 2017.

Ronaldo has a strong interest in UFC and boxing and often attends major fights especially in Saudi Arabia.

Elon Musk's DOGE gets access to treasury's most sensitive data, sparks concerns

Elon Musk's DOGE gets access to treasury's most sensitive data, sparks concerns
Meet world's richest plumber who lives next to famous singer Tom Jones

Meet world's richest plumber who lives next to famous singer Tom Jones
Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision

Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
King Charles offers huge opportunity for young minds at The King’s Foundation

King Charles offers huge opportunity for young minds at The King’s Foundation
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB appoints Hina Munawar as first female manager
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB appoints Hina Munawar as first female manager
Ronaldo leaves Messi behind to become ‘only’ footballer to achieve THIS record
Ronaldo leaves Messi behind to become ‘only’ footballer to achieve THIS record
Carlos Alcaraz ‘rejects’ luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage
Carlos Alcaraz ‘rejects’ luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage
Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton: F1 highest paid driver of 2025
Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton: F1 highest paid driver of 2025
Emma Raducanu gets surprise entry at Abu Dhabi Open after last-minute upgrade
Emma Raducanu gets surprise entry at Abu Dhabi Open after last-minute upgrade
Cristiano Ronaldo, Piers Morgan share special moment in Saudi Arabia: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo, Piers Morgan share special moment in Saudi Arabia: Watch
Teen figure skater's final Instagram post goes viral after fatal plane crash
Teen figure skater's final Instagram post goes viral after fatal plane crash
UFC president Dana White strikes back at Bryce Mitchell’s Hitler comment
UFC president Dana White strikes back at Bryce Mitchell’s Hitler comment
Cristiano Ronaldo finally opens up about his bond with Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo finally opens up about his bond with Lionel Messi
Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations
Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts 'humorously' as his son admires different football star
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts 'humorously' as his son admires different football star
D.C. plane crash claims lives of legendary Russian ice skating couple
D.C. plane crash claims lives of legendary Russian ice skating couple