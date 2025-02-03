Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day

Kate Middleton is sharing a heartfelt message!
The Princess of Wales, who recently revealed being in remission after a long battle against cancer, turned to the official joint Instagram handle of her and Prince William and shared a two-image post on Monday, February 3, 2025.
Alongside the snaps, she penned an emotional one-liner, which seemed like a reflection on her cancer battle.
“Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease,” she wrote.
The Princess signed off the statement with her initial “C” which stands for “Catherine.”
Kate’s post is to mark the World Cancer Day which is observed on February 4 every year.
The international day of cancer is marked to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.
Moreover, the Princess of Wales shared an exclusive photo of herself which was captured by none other than her youngest child Prince Louis.
“Savor the amazing grace of every day,” a royal fan penned in the comments.
Another gushed over Louis’ photography skills and wrote, “What a sweet picture and powerful message! Well done, Louis, you definitely have your Mama’s photography skills.”
Princess Kate shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with husband Prince William.