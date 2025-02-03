US-Mexico strike last-minute deal to avoid trade war

Mexico and US trade tension takes a new turn after the president of both states strikes a last-minute deal.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that the country had reached a deal with US President Donald Trump to avoid anticipated heavy tariffs.
According to BBC, Mexico successfully made a last-minute deal with the US to delay new tariff orders on imports after agreeing to deploy 10,000 troops to the US border for a month to stop the flow of illegal drugs.
After a “long” conversation with Trump, Sheinbaum told the news conference on Monday morning, February 3, 2025, that they spoke about “common interests” and have decided to work together about “migration.”
She said, “We asked that the US also help our country by helping stop this arms trafficking...he agreed. I told him it's not really a deficit...we're commercial partners. That's the best way to keep competing with China and other regions of the world."
Just after the Mexican president's conference, Trump also confirmed that after a “very friendly conversation,” they have agreed to “immediately pause” the tariffs in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
He wrote, “We agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one-month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level representatives of Mexico.”
Notably, the deal came after Trump signed executive orders to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and both of the countries announced they would retaliate.