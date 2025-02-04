The Beatles receives Grammy award five decades after split

The Beatles became household name following their 1960s success, making headlines even to date with their new song that won Grammy Awards 2025.
As per CNN, Now and Then, which was finished and released last year by the band’s living members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, won a best rock performance on Sunday.
It was the first time the English rock band were recognised by the Academy since 1997, the win came almost 55 years after The Beatles broke up in 1970.
Previously, Paul called the Grammy winning song "the last Beatles song," which was written by the late John Lennon, who died in 1980.
The song also features original vocals that John recorded in 1970 and were preserved using artificial intelligence.
Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John and Yoko Ono, accepted the award on behalf of the band at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, a pre-show event where awards were handed out prior to the main telecast.
"The Beatles have done such incredible work and they’re still in the culture and people still listen to the music. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the greatest band of all time," Sean said.
He continued his speech noting, "I feel like the world can’t afford to forget about people like The Beatles. We need peace and love and we need the music of the ‘60s to stay alive."
Now and Then was the group effort with Paul and Ringo new instrumentation, late John restored vocals and guitar recordings by the late George Harrison from the ‘90s.
The Beatles won their first 2 Grammys in 1965 at the 7th Grammy Awards, where they earned best new artist and best performance by a vocal group for their timeless hit A Hard Day’s Night.