Entertainment

Zendaya's family makes heartfelt gesture for Tom Holland after engagement

Zendaya marked her first outing at the 2025 Golden Globes after engagement with Tom Holland

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025


Zendaya’s family stepped forward to show the heartfelt gesture towards her beau Tom Holland after their engagement.

Over the weekend in Oakland, the Spider-Man: No Way Home couple, who recently got engaged, attended a party with her family and friends.

In a shared video from a party showcased Zendaya’s inner circle hilariously calling Holland by his superhero alias, Spider-Man.

One of the party attendees asked the Dune star to say "I love you" in sign language, to which Zendaya made the symbol.

The user then turned the camera to Holland and said, "Oh, hold on, let me get Spider-Man."

Holland was again called by his new nickname as he was filmed holding a baby in his arms, the video caption read, "The real Spider-Man. Facts."

From the party, another video went viral showing Holland surrounded by Zendaya’s family and friends on the dance floor as everyone danced.

Another video featured the Challenger starlet dancing with her loved ones and then the camera panned to Holland sweetly taking a video of his ladylove on his phone.

To note, the clips came after Holland and Zendaya engaged over the holidays.

Zendaya marked her first outing at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger after her engagement.

