Justin Baldoni drops shocking notes amid Blake Lively legal feud

The 'Five Feet Apart' star shared two pages of the director's notes amid Blake Lively lawsuit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Justin Baldoni has revealed explicit notes he claims are from an intimacy coordinator meeting that Blake Lively allegedly skipped, adding a new layer to their ongoing legal dispute.

Included in an exhibit accompanying the Jane Virgin star's edited complaint filed on January 31 is a photo showing two pages of the director's notes, which are claimed to be from a meeting with an intimacy coordinator.

As per his changed complaint, Baldoni had talks with the intimacy coordinator in April 2023 to "discuss how to shoot the sex scenes."

The viral text messages from earlier that month, featured in Baldoni’s complaint, Baldoni asserted, telling Lively he could arrange a time for her to meet with the intimacy coordinator before filming, but she replied, "I feel good. I can meet her when we start :) thank you though!"

According to the complaint, the Five Feet Apart star was then in the "less than ideal position of having to relay these notes to Lively in her penthouse" since she "declined" the meeting.

They also had discussions for the sex scenes, with explicit lines like "goes down on her" and terms like "orgasm" and "foreplay."

Baldoni's team writes in the filing, "These notes would later become the basis for Lively’s complaint, in which she states that Baldoni would talk about his own sex life and insert gratuitous scenes with Lively’s character orgasming."

The plaintiff also suggested that Baldoni had discussed Lively's "comfort level with her" by early May 2023.

