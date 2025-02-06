Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd 

Bill Gates recently opened up about his relationship with Paula Hurd for the first time.
Paula, a philanthropist and developer was previously married to Mark Hurd, who was the CEO of Oracle until his death.
Afterwards, Paula started a relationship with Gates which became official two years ago.
Since then, the couple have been spotted at several events like Paris Olympics, the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony and Anant Ambani’s wedding.
In a recent interview on the Today show, he shared his fortune about his relationship with Paula, saying, “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We’re having fun, going to the Olympics, and enjoying many great experiences together.”
Meanwhile, the 69-year-old reflects on his divorce from Melinda French Gates, which occurred after 27 years of marriage.
Gates describes it as the biggest regret of his life. He acknowledged in an interview that, even though he feels happier now, the divorce was an extremely difficult time for both of them and it lasted for at least two years.
He specifically mentioned an affair with a Microsoft employee, taking responsibility for his actions without going into details.
Another major reason for their separation was Bill’s past connection with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.