Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?

Kate Middleton is likely to take a thoughtful decision ahead of BAFTA Awards 2025.
The Princess of Wales, who is known for prioritising her family over anything might not be able to attend the studded event as it coincides with her kids' school break.
As per the Lambrook School's official website, the half-term holidays are starting from February 14 and runs until February 24.
While BAFTAs, which will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall are scheduled for February 16, 2025.
Therefore, it is being assumed that the mother-of-three most likely miss the event to spend time with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Prince and Princess of Wales usually spend their kids' school holidays at Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.
Despite uncertainty on Kate's attendance, BAFTA film committee chairman Anna Higgs is hopeful that the future queen will grace the event this year.
Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January 2024, beat the disease in September, nine months after undergoing preventive chemotherapy.