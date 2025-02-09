World

Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled

Tsunami advisories remain for Cuba, Honduras, and the Cayman Islands after the Caribbean quake

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled

The Caribbean Sea was jolted with a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that later triggered tsunami warnings.

According to CNN, the US Geological Survey announced that a magnitude of 7.6 hit 129 miles southwest of Georgetown, Cayman Islands, at 6.23 p.m. ET Saturday, February 8, 2025.

After the tremor the US National Tsunami Warning Center (NWTC) warned that Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands had a threat of tsunami and the residents at the places were advised to evacuate from harbors, marinas, bays and inlets, and stay away from the shore.

But later they cancelled the warning, saying, “With the latest modelling and information, the tsunami threat has passed. There are no alerts posted for the United States or international partners. The tsunami threat has passed. Unusual currents may be noticed in some areas. Exercise normal caution.”

Notably, although the tsunami warning has been cancelled for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the advisories for Cuba, Honduras, and the Cayman Islands are still in place.

Cuba could experience tides between 1 and 3 metres above sea level, while Honduras and the Cayman Islands could witness waves of 30 centimetres to 1 metre above sea level.

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled

Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip

Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump

King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'