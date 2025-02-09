Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled

The Caribbean Sea was jolted with a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that later triggered tsunami warnings.
According to CNN, the US Geological Survey announced that a magnitude of 7.6 hit 129 miles southwest of Georgetown, Cayman Islands, at 6.23 p.m. ET Saturday, February 8, 2025.
After the tremor the US National Tsunami Warning Center (NWTC) warned that Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands had a threat of tsunami and the residents at the places were advised to evacuate from harbors, marinas, bays and inlets, and stay away from the shore.
But later they cancelled the warning, saying, “With the latest modelling and information, the tsunami threat has passed. There are no alerts posted for the United States or international partners. The tsunami threat has passed. Unusual currents may be noticed in some areas. Exercise normal caution.”
Notably, although the tsunami warning has been cancelled for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the advisories for Cuba, Honduras, and the Cayman Islands are still in place.
Cuba could experience tides between 1 and 3 metres above sea level, while Honduras and the Cayman Islands could witness waves of 30 centimetres to 1 metre above sea level.