Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was recently made victim of a death hoax

  • February 10, 2025
Nora Fatehi is a practising Muslim!

In her latest interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, the Madgaon Express actress disclosed she never skips her fasts in Ramadan and offers prayers five times.

She said, “I never leave my fast, even though I’m working. Every day, since the age of 14, I have fasted. It’s been instilled in me.”

Fatehi added, “When you hit puberty, your parents start to hammer this in your head. So, growing up, we went to school fasting, we did everything. It was normal. So now, people say, ‘How are you fasting? You’re travelling every day, you’re on a flight every day, you’re on set every day.”

"A part of my job description is to be physically active as a performer, right? But I don’t break my fast,” she revealed.

The Bollywood star then went on mentioning that as far as prayers is concerned, she has a long way to go.

“It’s so nice to have that ability to pray five times a day. I’m not saying I pray five times a day, sometimes I’m too busy. Sometimes I’m able to do two or three. It’s a work in progress for me,” the noted.

Fatehi concluded, “What’s so beautiful about praying five times a day is that, in the chaos of the world, there are two minutes when you stop, and you thank your creator.”

Recently, Nora Fatehi became a subject of a fake news video that falsely claimed she had died in an accident. 

