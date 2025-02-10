Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to reduce tariffs further before his upcoming meeting with the US President Donald Trump.
These tariff cuts could help increase American exports to India and prevent a possible trade conflict between the two countries, as per Reuters.
Modi’s two-day visit to the US, starting Wednesday, coincides with Trump’s plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries.
As per the outlet, these tariffs include a 25% duty on all steel and aluminium imports, affecting major trading partners of the United States.
Trump has accused India of unfair trade practices, calling it a “very big abuser,” and has encouraged the country to purchase more American security equipment to create a balanced trade relationship.
In response, India is considering cutting tariffs in sectors like electronics, medical equipments and chemicals to boost US exports while supporting its own production goals.
Over the past decade, trade relations between India and US have strengthened, with the US seeing India as a key partner to counter China’s growing influence in the region.
In a statement on Monday, Modi said, "This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his (Trump's) first term."
He stated that the partnership between the two countries could be strengthened and expanded in key areas such as technology, trade, defense, energy and supply chain resilience.