Brooklyn Beckham drops sweet photos alongside wife Nicola Peltz

The English fashion designer Brooklyn Beckham shares adorable snapshot with wife Nicola Peltz via Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Brooklyn Beckham watched the 2025 Super Bowl game with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The eldest son of former English footballers David Beckham and Victoria Beckham took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, February 9th, to release an adorable snapshot alongside his partner.

The couple looked in love more than ever as they enjoyed their weekend at home watching the highly anticipated championship.

In the viral frame, Brooklyn and Nicola were sharing a PDA-filled moment, as the 25-year-old designer was seen placing a gentle kiss on his partner's cheek.

The Spice Girls member captioned his post, "Super Bowl Sunday with my mrs xx," and also added two red hearts emojis beside the sweet note.

As Brooklyn's post went viral on social media, numerous fans began flooding the comments section with their heartfelt praises for the beautiful couple.

One fan commented, "Glad for you both. B + N carved into a tree."

"Beautiful young couple," another admirer penned.

A third well-wisher wrote, "Sending love to real super michael respectful Beckhams!!always victory always writing another legend!!yeahh."

For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz began dating each other back in 2019.

After spending four years together, the two decided to exchange marital vows in 2022. 

