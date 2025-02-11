Meghan Markle shares rare moments from Invictus Games with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Invictus Games as she attended the event alongside Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account story section on Monday to drop the exclusive moments of her and the duke’s initiative Invictus Games.
In the first story, Meghan and Harry are spotted while making a meaningful visit to the Squamish Nation.
The Suits alum penned the caption, “Thankyou for welcoming us on your sacred land.”
She also dropped the snippets of outdoor ceremony which was held amid frigid conditions in Whistler.
Notably, Meghan was enjoying the event, while Harry took the stage to start a event with a warm introduction from his friend, Canadian singer Michael Bublé.
During the ceremony he also sang a riff of Feeling Good.
Harry told the crowd, “Well, thank God Michael Bublé sang. Can you imagine bringing him out here and him saying, ‘You know what? I didn’t come here to sing...’ Thank you for the introduction.”
Harry also gave a shout out to Whistler’s mayor, Jack Crompton, calling him “my ginger friend” before quipping to the audience , “Are there any other gingers in the house?”
Expressing his gratitude he said, “Thank you all so much for the love and support for these incredible athletes. You all came up here knowing you were going to get cold, so thank you for the support!”
Harry referred to Meghan, saying, “My wife and I—come on out here! Come on!” As she joined him at the podium, they wrapped their arms around each other, and Harry quipped, “Now she’s going to sing!”
For the unversed, Invictus Game will run until February 16, and conclude with a closing ceremony at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.