Royal

Meghan Markle shares rare moments from Invictus Games with Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Canada to attend the Invictus Games

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025


Meghan Markle offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Invictus Games as she attended the event alongside Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account story section on Monday to drop the exclusive moments of her and the duke’s initiative Invictus Games.

In the first story, Meghan and Harry are spotted while making a meaningful visit to the Squamish Nation.

The Suits alum penned the caption, “Thankyou for welcoming us on your sacred land.”

She also dropped the snippets of outdoor ceremony which was held amid frigid conditions in Whistler.

Notably, Meghan was enjoying the event, while Harry took the stage to start a event with a warm introduction from his friend, Canadian singer Michael Bublé.

During the ceremony he also sang a riff of Feeling Good.

Harry told the crowd, “Well, thank God Michael Bublé sang. Can you imagine bringing him out here and him saying, ‘You know what? I didn’t come here to sing...’ Thank you for the introduction.”

Harry also gave a shout out to Whistler’s mayor, Jack Crompton, calling him “my ginger friend” before quipping to the audience , “Are there any other gingers in the house?”

Expressing his gratitude he said, “Thank you all so much for the love and support for these incredible athletes. You all came up here knowing you were going to get cold, so thank you for the support!”

Harry referred to Meghan, saying, “My wife and I—come on out here! Come on!” As she joined him at the podium, they wrapped their arms around each other, and Harry quipped, “Now she’s going to sing!”

For the unversed, Invictus Game will run until February 16, and conclude with a closing ceremony at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
King Charles shares positive message amid Harry, Meghan’s UK visit plans
King Charles shares positive message amid Harry, Meghan’s UK visit plans
Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims
Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims
Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason
Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement
King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement
Prince Harry left in stitches as Invictus Games athlete quizzes him on royal status
Prince Harry left in stitches as Invictus Games athlete quizzes him on royal status
Prince Harry’s unexpected gesture steals show at Invictus Games: SEE
Prince Harry’s unexpected gesture steals show at Invictus Games: SEE
King Felipe attends sombre event after receiving special honour
King Felipe attends sombre event after receiving special honour
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip make big announcement after baby’s birth
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip make big announcement after baby’s birth
King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners
King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners