'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

  February 11, 2025
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has been officially confirmed.

Following the successful re-release of the first film in theatres this February, the directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, revealed significant updates about its release.

Makers stated that part 2 is almost ready and will likely be released on Valentines Day 2026.

In an exclusive interview with India Forums, the filmmakers revealed, “The story of the first film was always intended to be told in two parts. The second part, has been prepared for some time, and we are confident in the direction the narrative will take.”

They continued, “The script for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 had been ready long ago, but the recent resurgence of the first film, following its re-release, had encouraged us to move forward with the sequel's production.”

With Valentine’s Day just round the corner, the directors assured that Sanan Teri Kasam will tap into the romance-themed holiday, next year.

Makers further added, "We feel it’s the right moment, given how the first film has been received this Valentine’s. Part two is almost ready, and fans will get to experience the next chapter of Inder’s emotional journey."

To note, Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the key roles, was initially met with mixed reviews but gained a cult following over time.

Earlier this month, the re-release exceeded expectations as one of the highest grossing movie in India.

Amid all the hype, Mawra Hocane, who worked alongside Rane in the film, recently tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani in Lahore. 

