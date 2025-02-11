Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to extend his contract with Al-Nassr for another year.
Ronaldo had joined the Saudi club in January 2 years ago from Manchester United, and his current contract was set to expire at the end of this season.
As per Timesnow, an official from Al-Nassr has confirmed that Ronaldo has agreed to stay with the club for an additional year.
AFP quoted the official as saying, "The sides have agreed on the renewable extension of Ronaldo's contract, but it has not been signed yet. An announcement will be made over the coming days.”
Speaking to Al-Arabiya FM, Saud Al-Sarami, former spokesperson for Al Nassr, said, “I mentioned more than a month ago that Ronaldo had already reached an agreement with Al Nassr to extend his contract for two more seasons, not just one.”
“Cristiano is a massive asset for the Saudi League. He is professional, honours his contracts, and excites the fans,” he added.
Saud added, “Ronaldo is now 40 years old, and the club has recently signed Jhon Duran. I think it would have been better for Cristiano to continue playing in Saudi Arabia, but for a different team instead of Al Nassr.”
The Portuguese star, who has scored more than 923 goals in his career holds the record for most international goals by a male player.