Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to extend his contract with Al-Nassr for another year.

Ronaldo had joined the Saudi club in January 2 years ago from Manchester United, and his current contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

As per Timesnow, an official from Al-Nassr has confirmed that Ronaldo has agreed to stay with the club for an additional year.

AFP quoted the official as saying, "The sides have agreed on the renewable extension of Ronaldo's contract, but it has not been signed yet. An announcement will be made over the coming days.”

Speaking to Al-Arabiya FM, Saud Al-Sarami, former spokesperson for Al Nassr, said, “I mentioned more than a month ago that Ronaldo had already reached an agreement with Al Nassr to extend his contract for two more seasons, not just one.”

“Cristiano is a massive asset for the Saudi League. He is professional, honours his contracts, and excites the fans,” he added.

Saud added, “Ronaldo is now 40 years old, and the club has recently signed Jhon Duran. I think it would have been better for Cristiano to continue playing in Saudi Arabia, but for a different team instead of Al Nassr.”

The Portuguese star, who has scored more than 923 goals in his career holds the record for most international goals by a male player.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices
Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother
Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars