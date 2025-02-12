Mawra Hocane's emotional rukhsati video goes viral 

Mawra Hocane’s Rukhsati moment was an emotional ride!
Days after tying the knot with her fellow actor Ameer Gilani, the Sammi actress’ heartfelt rukhsati video has been gaining traction on YouTube.
The footage captured beautifully by the celebrity photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik by Pictroizzah showed Mawra bidding emotional farewell to her family as she embarked on a new journey.
Further the video saw Farhan Saeed serenading his sister-in-law with a special rendition of his hit track titled Tu thodi der aur thehar ja.
While the Suno Chanda actor delivered the chart-topping hit, at the glitzy event, Mawra grooved to the beats.
The epic moment featured how doting a brother-in-law Farhan is for Mawra.
To note, this was not it as Farhan and his wife Urwa Hocane set the Shendi stage on fire with their electrifying dance performance.
At her Nikkah event, the Nauroz star turned major fashion inspiration for all the brides out there with her extravagant fit, an ode to her mother-in-law and grand mother-in-law.
For the unversed, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani walked down the aisle on February 5, 2025 in Lahore.