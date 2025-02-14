Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 14, 2025
Prince William and Kate Middleton set couple goals with heartwarming Valentine’s Day post.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their joint Instagram account to share a rare glimpse into their romantic bond after 14 years of their marriage.

In a photo, which appeared to be from the same day when Kate filmed a delightful video message with William and their kids, Prince George, Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte to announce the news of her cancer recovery.

In the photo, William affectionately planted a gentle kiss on Kate's cheek as she giggled sitting next to him on a met in the woods.

The future Queen exuded relaxed Gen-Z vibes in sky blue comfy co-ords, with off-white sneakers.

While William  looked dapper as he twinned with his wife with a light-blue polo t-shirt, paired with navy-black shorts.

The photo was accompanied with just a heart emoji, reflecting the royal couple's love and respect for each other.

Soon after the post was shared, royal fans couldn't contain their fondness for their favourite couple as they flooded the comments section with heartfelt Valentines Day wishes.

This delightful post from Waleses comes after Kate Middleton's visit to a health and maternity unit of HM Prison Styal, and William's latest appearance at London Screen Academy (LSA). 

