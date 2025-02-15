Entertainment

Benny Blanco mocked for 'gross' Valentine's surprise for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco faces backlash from fans over 'gross' Valentine's Day surprise

Benny Blanco is under fire for his “gross” surprise for Selena Gomez on Valentine’s Day!

To mark the day of love, the American record producer planned a bizarre surprise for his fiancé which he shared with fans by posting a video on Instagram on Friday, February 14.

In the video, instead of rose petals, Blanco created a trail of nachos to lead the Only Murders in the Building starlet towards the bathroom where he arranged the chips to read “I [heart] YOU.”

Alongside a bowl of nachos, was a bathtub filled with cheese dip which he used as a condiment to go with the chips.

“when your fiancé isnt much of a flowers girl,” he captioned the post.

The bizarre surprise ended up sparking outrage among the fans who slammed Benny Blanco for the gross move.

“I love you both but that’s kinda gross,” wrote one.

Another expressed, “That’s gross, sorry.. love the thought but yuck.”

A third slammed, “I feel bad for the person who has to clean or drain that all up.”

“What a shameful waste of food and money when there are homeless everywhere in your city,” a fourth commented.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have announced their new album, I Said I Love You First, which will be released on March 21, 2025.

