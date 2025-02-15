Royal

Queen Camilla’s ‘resentful’ feelings towards Princess Kate, kids EXPOSED

King Charles allegedly ‘blasted’ Queen Camilla over her treatment of Kate Middleton

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 15, 2025

Queen Camilla’s icy behavior and bitter feelings towards Kate Middleton are no more a secret!

In a bombshell new article, Radaronline reported that the UK’s Queen consort’s embarrassing behavior has thrown the royal family into “chaos” amid King Charles’ cancer battle.

A high-level courtier claimed that Camilla “resents” the Princess of Wales ever since late Queen Elizabeth II allegedly expressed her desire to skip over Charles to “give the crown to Prince William.”

The courtier also claimed that during the funeral of the former Queen, Camilla made Princess Kate move to tears by “barking” at her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, degrading the Princess of Wales for what she perceived as “bad behavior.”

"Over the years, Camilla has berated Kate for her parenting style, insisting William's wife is raising the future king and his siblings like commoners. It drove Kate to tears,” alleged a royal source.

The insiders also claimed that due to Queen Camilla’s bitter behavior towards the future queen and her kids, King Charles even “blasted” over her.

It was also reported that Camilla is “drowning her sorrows in alcohol” since the decline of King Charles after his cancer diagnosis.

"William is taking a hard line on this. Her bad habits are affecting the whole family and he's got no patience or sympathy. He's pushing his dad to act now – before she takes them all down,” continued the insider.

This comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Middlesbrough, a town in England, for several engagements.

