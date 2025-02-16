Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology

Princess Eugenie has paid a loved-up Valentine day tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank but with a cute apology!
The Princess royal took to her Instagram account on Saturday, February 15, to post a heartfelt tribute along with adorable photos of their family.
“My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back.. Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops),” she wrote in the caption.
Princess Eugenie kicked off the Valentine's Day post with an adorable selfie of her and Brooksbank as they cuddled up together outdoors.
Meanwhile, the next photo featured the princess only as she showed off a jacket with embroidery on the back that reads, “Mrs. Brooksbank.”
Princess Eugenie also shared adorable photos of their two children, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.
In one photo, the father walked hand in hand with one of their sons, and in another, he, the princess and one of the kiddos shared a group hug.
Eugenie's post follows Valentine's Day tributes from other royal family members, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
Princess Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
The couple met on a ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland, in 2010 and fell in love at first sight.