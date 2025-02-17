Entertainment

Selena Gomez suffers awkward blunder on stage at 2025 BAFTAs

Selena Gomez graced 2025 BAFTAs at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night

Selena Gomez turned heads in a form-fitting custom Schiaparelli gown at the 2025 BAFTAs.

However, she experienced a little awkward moment on stage while presenting an award at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.

The Emilia Pérez actress was tasked with announcing the winner of the Outstanding Debut award alongside Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldana.

Before announcing the winner, the duo said, “And the Bafta goes to..."

But, Selena struggled to read her part of the script, leading to a brief pause.

The singer told Zoe: “You read it”, who responded, “You read it.”

Selena whispered to Zoe, "I don't know what it says," before finally announcing the winner, Kneecap, and its director, Rich Peppiatt.

Despite the awkward blunder, the ceremony continued without a hitch.

Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody took home top honors for Best Actor and Actress, respectively. 

Conclave and The Brutalist bagged the most awards, with four wins each.

Moreover, Selena Gomez was also a nominee at the ceremony for her work in the film Emilia Pérez, which honoured with two awards on Sunday night.

