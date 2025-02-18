Entertainment

Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have recently announced their new album ‘I Said I Love You First’

  February 18, 2025

Gracie Abrams, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco may be up to something exciting!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Monday, February 17, 2025, the American record producer shared a video which sparked a buzz of excitement among fans, hinting at a possible collaboration among him, Gomez and Abrams.

The video kicked off with Blanco opening the door of a room, featuring the Only Murders in the Building starlet sitting with The Secret of Us hitmaker on a bed discussing something.

Zooming on the duo, Benny Blanco questioned, “What are you guys doing here?”

Meanwhile, in his caption he wrote, “umm.. hi ???”

It is worth mentioning that this comes just a few days after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their new album, I Said I Love You First.

The fans immediately reached the comment section of the post to drop their wild guesses, speculating if Gracie Abrams will be featured in the new track of the album.

“Can’t wait to listen Selena Gomez ft Gracie Abrams in your lead single,” excitedly wrote one.

A second expressed, “The combination of their vocals with benny as producer. WE'RE GETTING THE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR.”

“Yes yes yes Selena Gomez ft Gracie oh we are not readyyyyyy!!!” a third stated.

One of the fans replied Benny Blanco with a quip, “Plotting and planning.”

Moreover, just a day before, Gracie Abrams turned to her Instagram Story and shared a screenshot, revealing that she was listening to Gomez and Blanco’s song Scared of Loving You.

Gracie Abrams Instagram Story
Gracie Abrams Instagram Story

Tagging the duo, she wrote, “This song has made me tear up multiple times and I keep singing it before shows now to get the nerves out and it’s so lovely. Congratulations on the release and thank you for it.”

I Said I Love You First is set to be released on March 21, 2025.

