Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense

Donald Trump reveals he tried to find ‘somebody smarter than’ Musk for DOGE but failed

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
US President Donald Trump took a jab at Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency workers dressing in their first joint appearance on television.

According to India Today, Trump, sitting beside Musk, in his first interview with Fox News after taking office, revealed that he tried to find somebody “smarter” than the Tesla owner for DOGE but could not succeed, and in the end he “settled on this guy.”

The Republican president also praised the richest person in the world for his cost-cutting efforts but also mocked how DOGE members dress “worse than” the billionaire.

He jokingly said, “What Musk does is he takes the executive order and, with his hundred geniuses, he's got some very brilliant young people working for him that dress much worse than him, actually. They dress in just t-shirts. You would not have that, have a 180 IQ.”

Moreover, the tech giant was wearing his same black “Tech Support” t-shirt in the interview that he wore while attending a video conference at the World Governments Summit in Dubai and during the Oval Office visit.

During the interview, Musk showed off his shirt and said that he is wearing this “tech support” t-shirt because he is here to provide Trump with technology support.

