Sports

Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick

Real Madrid has moved to the last 16 round of UEFA Champions League with Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025

Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick


Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé destroyed Manchester City in the second leg of their 3-1 Champions League play-off match.

As reported by BBC, the French striker scored three goals at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, ending Man City’s journey in Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s team once again came face-to-face with a devastating defeat, amid the bad performance due to number of injuries the City faced during this season.

Mbappé didn’t hold back against the English team, as he made his way through the ground with sharp movements and fierce pace, becoming a force that the City's player couldn't handle. 

The No 9 was heavily criticised by Real fans for scoring just three times in 11 appearances after first joining the Spanish giant on a free transfer last June from Paris St Germain.

Mbappé proved that he has fully adapted to Real as he has now scored 27 goals in all competitions so far this season.

The 26-year-old has also been embraced by the team’s fans as he received a standing ovation after his marvellous hat-trick against Man City.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s chief football correspondent John Murray, while praising the footballer said, "What a player. What a man. What an individual. Just listen to how they love him here in Madrid."

Notably, after the crushing loss, Manchester City has been eliminated from UEFA Champions League.

Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split

Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'

Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'
Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick

Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match
Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match
Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘tough’ Ferrari experience
Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘tough’ Ferrari experience
F1 75 Live: Lewis Hamilton in Red, Max Verstappen and George Russell drama, swearing ban
F1 75 Live: Lewis Hamilton in Red, Max Verstappen and George Russell drama, swearing ban
Cristiano Ronaldo special gesture earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’
Cristiano Ronaldo special gesture earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’
Novak Djokovic criticises 'favouritism' ban against Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic criticises 'favouritism' ban against Jannik Sinner
Novak Diokovic makes bold statement about doping agencies after Sinner's case
Novak Diokovic makes bold statement about doping agencies after Sinner's case
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘perfect coach’ for Kylian Mbappe?
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘perfect coach’ for Kylian Mbappe?
João Fonseca: Youngest Brazilian to win ATP Tour title after ‘dream’ win
João Fonseca: Youngest Brazilian to win ATP Tour title after ‘dream’ win
Aidan Hutchinson’s contract in question as Lions prioritize another key player
Aidan Hutchinson’s contract in question as Lions prioritize another key player
Nabil Bentaleb returns to football with phenomenal goal after cardiac arrest
Nabil Bentaleb returns to football with phenomenal goal after cardiac arrest
Emma Raducanu ends longest losing streak with victory over Sakkari in Dubai
Emma Raducanu ends longest losing streak with victory over Sakkari in Dubai