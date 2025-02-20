Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé destroyed Manchester City in the second leg of their 3-1 Champions League play-off match.
As reported by BBC, the French striker scored three goals at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, ending Man City’s journey in Champions League.
Pep Guardiola’s team once again came face-to-face with a devastating defeat, amid the bad performance due to number of injuries the City faced during this season.
Mbappé didn’t hold back against the English team, as he made his way through the ground with sharp movements and fierce pace, becoming a force that the City's player couldn't handle.
The No 9 was heavily criticised by Real fans for scoring just three times in 11 appearances after first joining the Spanish giant on a free transfer last June from Paris St Germain.
Mbappé proved that he has fully adapted to Real as he has now scored 27 goals in all competitions so far this season.
The 26-year-old has also been embraced by the team’s fans as he received a standing ovation after his marvellous hat-trick against Man City.
BBC Radio 5 Live’s chief football correspondent John Murray, while praising the footballer said, "What a player. What a man. What an individual. Just listen to how they love him here in Madrid."
Notably, after the crushing loss, Manchester City has been eliminated from UEFA Champions League.