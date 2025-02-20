Royal

Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'

Kate and Prince William are currently spending the half term in the Caribbean with Carole Middleton

  • February 20, 2025


Kate Middleton might an upcoming royal tour with her husband, Prince William, due to the "extreme stress.”

According to a royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the Princess of Wales is unlikely to plan a royal tour while she recovers from cancer as it could stress her out.

"A tour abroad would be so tremendously stressful for her with the knowledge the world is watching,” Fitzwilliams told GB News.

The royal expert’s comments come as the Prince and Princess of Wales spend time together in the Caribbean during the half-term break, accompanied by Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.

Princess Kate announced stepping back from royal duties in March last year following her cancer diagnosis and underwent preventative chemotherapy treatment in 2024.

In September, the mother-of-three announced that she had completed her treatment in an emotional video posted to her social media.

Kate Middlton has since made a gradual return to her royal duties, with rarely stepping out in public as she underwent preventative chemotherapy treatment in 2024.

However, her health concerns may still impact her ability to participate in high-profile royal events, including the upcoming royal tour.

