Sports

Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat

Luka Doncic and LeBron James partnership face massive setback amid the defeat against Charlotte Hornets

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat
Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat 

Los Angeles faced an unexpected defeat against Charlotte Hornets as LaMelo Ball dominated the game with 27 points, giving Hornets 100-97 victory.

As reported by BBC, the match on Thursday, was rescheduled following the wildfires in LA  and was the first game since the All-Star break.

The fans saw Lakers's new duo, LeBron James and Luka Doncic struggling on the court at their third appearance together since the 25-year-old shocking trade from Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Hornets had many heroes in their team who took the win away from the Lakers, including Miles Bridges, who scored the most with 29 points and Ball that added critical points on the board.

The 23-year-old Hornets player scored a lay-up and two free throws all within the last 15 seconds of the match.

James, who scored 16 of his 26 points in the final quarter, missed twice from three-point range in an effort to tie the match.

While, Doncic managed 14 points and 11 assists, with the total scored being 40 points between the pair.

This mark the second win in 11 games for Hornets, who are now 14th in the 15-team eastern conference.

While the LA Lakers are fifth in the western conference, on a two-game losing streak.

Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat

Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat

Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday

Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday
Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim

Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick
Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick
Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match
Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match
Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘tough’ Ferrari experience
Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘tough’ Ferrari experience
F1 75 Live: Lewis Hamilton in Red, Max Verstappen and George Russell drama, swearing ban
F1 75 Live: Lewis Hamilton in Red, Max Verstappen and George Russell drama, swearing ban
Cristiano Ronaldo special gesture earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’
Cristiano Ronaldo special gesture earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’
Novak Djokovic criticises 'favouritism' ban against Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic criticises 'favouritism' ban against Jannik Sinner
Novak Diokovic makes bold statement about doping agencies after Sinner's case
Novak Diokovic makes bold statement about doping agencies after Sinner's case
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘perfect coach’ for Kylian Mbappe?
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘perfect coach’ for Kylian Mbappe?
João Fonseca: Youngest Brazilian to win ATP Tour title after ‘dream’ win
João Fonseca: Youngest Brazilian to win ATP Tour title after ‘dream’ win
Aidan Hutchinson’s contract in question as Lions prioritize another key player
Aidan Hutchinson’s contract in question as Lions prioritize another key player
Nabil Bentaleb returns to football with phenomenal goal after cardiac arrest
Nabil Bentaleb returns to football with phenomenal goal after cardiac arrest