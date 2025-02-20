Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat 

Los Angeles faced an unexpected defeat against Charlotte Hornets as LaMelo Ball dominated the game with 27 points, giving Hornets 100-97 victory.
As reported by BBC, the match on Thursday, was rescheduled following the wildfires in LA and was the first game since the All-Star break.
The fans saw Lakers's new duo, LeBron James and Luka Doncic struggling on the court at their third appearance together since the 25-year-old shocking trade from Dallas Mavericks.
Meanwhile, Hornets had many heroes in their team who took the win away from the Lakers, including Miles Bridges, who scored the most with 29 points and Ball that added critical points on the board.
The 23-year-old Hornets player scored a lay-up and two free throws all within the last 15 seconds of the match.
James, who scored 16 of his 26 points in the final quarter, missed twice from three-point range in an effort to tie the match.
While, Doncic managed 14 points and 11 assists, with the total scored being 40 points between the pair.
This mark the second win in 11 games for Hornets, who are now 14th in the 15-team eastern conference.
While the LA Lakers are fifth in the western conference, on a two-game losing streak.