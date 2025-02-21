Meghan Markle sends hidden message to critics through cryptic post

Meghan Markle has shared a cryptic post amid the recent criticism over her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her newly-launched Instagram account on Thursday to share a subtle yet powerful message.
"From memory lane to the memories I'm making today…" she captioned the post.
Alongside the caption, Meghan shared a picture of a white frame that contained a collage of photos, quotes, and sweet keepsakes, ignore the negativity surrounding her brand.
The photos featured her delicious culinary creations, and a meta-style picture of her doing a food photoshoot.
Meanwhile, another photo showed the Duchess patting their dog and blooming flowers next to coffee cups.
However, Meghan’s post, which featured a collection of inspirational quotes from her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, also seemed to be a response to the criticism she received after announcing the name change of her brand from American Riviera to As Ever.
"Happiness looks good on you," read one quote while another said, "You cannot make everybody happy, you're not a jar of Nutella."
Another noted, "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine," while a fourth read, "Not to spoil the ending for you, but everything is going to be ok."
The post also included a sweet drawing of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, sharing a kiss while walking their dog, as well as a sticker referencing her home state of California.
To note, Meghan Markle is currently facing accusations of copying the name and logo of a small NYC clothing brand and a Spanish town's coat of arms.