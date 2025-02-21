Shakira, Cardi B celebrate huge career milestone at Premio Lo Nuestro Awards 

Shakira and Cardi B celebrated a huge career milestone during the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony.
The star-studded event took place at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, February 20.
During the show, the singers duo won the prestigious accolade for the Cross Collaboration of the Year category for their song Puntería.
Puntería is featured on Shakira's twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, in which she showcases her Spanish singing skills alongside Cardi B.
The superhit track was released by the 48-year-old musician on March 22, 2024.
For the unversed, the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards is the Spanish-language awards ceremony in which they honour the best of Latin music.
The show was hosted by the popular Italian pop stars Laura Pausini, Thalía, and Alejandra Espinoza.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the renowned American rapper shared a poster of the Spanish awards gala and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Waka Waka hitmaker for allowing her to sing alongside her.
Cardi B wrote over the image, "I always wanted one of these awards … Next year I’m attending! OMMMGG YES IM SOO HAPPY."
"Thank you @shakira For having on your song I love you so much," she concluded.
However, neither Shakira nor Cardi B attended the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards show this year due to their busy schedules.