Entertainment

Shakira, Cardi B celebrate huge career milestone at Premio Lo Nuestro Awards

The singers duo Shakira and Cardi B received a prestigious accolade during the 2025 Spanish awards show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Shakira, Cardi B celebrate huge career milestone at Premio Lo Nuestro Awards
Shakira, Cardi B celebrate huge career milestone at Premio Lo Nuestro Awards 

Shakira and Cardi B celebrated a huge career milestone during the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony.

The star-studded event took place at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, February 20.

During the show, the singers duo won the prestigious accolade for the Cross Collaboration of the Year category for their song Puntería.

Puntería is featured on Shakira's twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, in which she showcases her Spanish singing skills alongside Cardi B.

The superhit track was released by the 48-year-old musician on March 22, 2024.

For the unversed, the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards is the Spanish-language awards ceremony in which they honour the best of Latin music.

The show was hosted by the popular Italian pop stars Laura Pausini, Thalía, and Alejandra Espinoza.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the renowned American rapper shared a poster of the Spanish awards gala and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Waka Waka hitmaker for allowing her to sing alongside her.

Cardi B wrote over the image, "I always wanted one of these awards … Next year I’m attending! OMMMGG YES IM SOO HAPPY."

Shakira, Cardi B celebrate huge career milestone at Premio Lo Nuestro Awards

"Thank you @shakira For having on your song I love you so much," she concluded.

However, neither Shakira nor Cardi B attended the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards show this year due to their busy schedules.  

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture

Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
Daniel Craig breaks silence on Amazon’s James Bond takeover
Daniel Craig breaks silence on Amazon’s James Bond takeover
A$AP Rocky celebrates Rihanna's birthday after winning gun assault case
A$AP Rocky celebrates Rihanna's birthday after winning gun assault case
Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case
Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case
Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce
Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce
Kim Kardashian claps back at critics of North West's 'Lion King' performance
Kim Kardashian claps back at critics of North West's 'Lion King' performance
Blake Lively, Justin Baldon reveal Taylor Swift's role in ‘It Ends With Us’ casting
Blake Lively, Justin Baldon reveal Taylor Swift's role in ‘It Ends With Us’ casting
Rihanna resumes work after celebrating A$AP Rocky legal victory
Rihanna resumes work after celebrating A$AP Rocky legal victory
Justin Bieber asks for God's help in emotional prayer amid well-being concerns
Justin Bieber asks for God's help in emotional prayer amid well-being concerns
Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH
Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH
Selena Gomez hypes up fans with Gracie Abrams ahead of song release
Selena Gomez hypes up fans with Gracie Abrams ahead of song release
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed