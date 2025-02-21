Entertainment

Lady Gaga announces special beach show after ‘Mayhem’ release

The ‘Die With a Smile’ crooner's upcoming album 'Mayhem' is slated to release on March 7, 2025

  • February 21, 2025
Lady Gaga is cheering her fans with a delightful announcement!

On her Instagram on Friday, February 21, the Die with a Smile hitmaker surprised her Brazilian fans by announcing a special beach show after the release of her forthcoming album Mayhem.

“It’s a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio—for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I’ve been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized,” captioned Gaga.

She continued, “Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach.”

Delighted by the announcement, her fans expressed their excitement through comments on the post.

“OMG my inner child is crying here,” wrote one, while another expressed, “I CANT BELIEVE AAAAAAAA.”

A third penned, “SUCH A DREAM COMING TRUE.”

The show is scheduled to be held at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 3, 2025.

At the upcoming exciting event, Lady Gaga will be performing the tracks of Mayhem, her forthcoming eighth studio album and sixth solo album.

The album is slated to release on March 7, 2025.

