Zoyan Akhtar recalls Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor getting hate for ‘The Archies’

Zoya Akhtar has finally spoken about the backlash Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor received after making their debut in The Archies.
The Indian filmmaker revealed that it was her “responsibility” to get their act right.
During her recent appearance on Komal Nahta's Game Changers podcast, she said, "I think the audience is harsh with certain newcomers, not with all newcomers. I felt bad when this happened because they listened to me. I auditioned them, I picked them, gave them roles, and they said yes.”
The Archies received backlash for debuting three stars kids - Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi.
“I workshopped them, shot them, and I okayed the take. So it's me. They did what I asked them to do. I didn't like the fact that they were almost being bullied. It wasn't nice. It's my responsibility," Zoya explained.
She expressed remorse for online trolling her newbie stars went through.
The film was released on Netflix on November 22, 2023, and it also starred Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.