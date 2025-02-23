Royal

Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait

The eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel marks her thirteen birthday on Sunday, February 23

  • February 23, 2025
Princess Estelle of Sweden turns thirteen!

The eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel has marked her thirteen biirthday on Sunday, February 23.

To mark the joyous occasion, the Swedish royal palace took to its Instagram account to release an adorable new portrait of Her Royal Highness.

“Happy 13th birthday, Princess Estelle!” the palace wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the Princess could be seen posing as she sat on a chair at Haga Castle outside Stockholm, where Estelle lives with her parents and 4-year-old brother, Prince Oscar.

The Duchess of Östergötland looked more grown up than ever in then new portrait, wearing elegant grey outfit complementing her honey-colored hair.


Princess Estelle is the eldest grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf, making her second in line for the Swedish throne after her mother.

The young princess is already preparing for her future role as monarch. She often steps out with mom Princess Victoria and grandfather King Carl Gustaf for royal engagements.

Just a few days ago, Princess Estelle's cousin Princess Leonore marked her eleventh birthday with new portrait, shared by her mother, Princess Madeleine.

