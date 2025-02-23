Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future

Prince Harry is extremely worried about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s safety as he “struggles to accept” Meghan Markle gambling with their children’s future.
As the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan’s release date nears and at the same time she is about to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the mother-of-two has begun sharing more and more glimpses of her kids, which until now had been kept seriously private.
Her sudden move to offer peeks of Archie and Lilibet has become a matter of concern for the Duke of Sussex as he is under “intense fear” that this could risk their kids’ lives.
For many years, Harry has been vocal about his fears about his children being exposed to public attention, and the sudden attention seeking move from the Duchess has “shocked” many royal watchers, given the Duke’s previous views on publicity.
"There's probably some truth in the idea that Harry and Meghan perhaps don't see eye-to-eye on this," told Royal expert Duncan Larcombe OK! magazine.
He continued, "Being a royal isn't like being a celebrity – you're stuck with it. I think Harry struggles to accept his kids are, to some extent, public property because they're royal."
In their report, The Mirror called Meghan Markle’s actions “gambling” with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future as she exposes them to the world for public attention.