Royal

Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future

The Duke of Sussex ‘struggles to accept’ Meghan Markle’s shocking decision for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025

Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future


Prince Harry is extremely worried about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s safety as he “struggles to accept” Meghan Markle gambling with their children’s future.

As the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan’s release date nears and at the same time she is about to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the mother-of-two has begun sharing more and more glimpses of her kids, which until now had been kept seriously private.

Her sudden move to offer peeks of Archie and Lilibet has become a matter of concern for the Duke of Sussex as he is under “intense fear” that this could risk their kids’ lives.

For many years, Harry has been vocal about his fears about his children being exposed to public attention, and the sudden attention seeking move from the Duchess has “shocked” many royal watchers, given the Duke’s previous views on publicity.

"There's probably some truth in the idea that Harry and Meghan perhaps don't see eye-to-eye on this," told Royal expert Duncan Larcombe OK! magazine.

He continued, "Being a royal isn't like being a celebrity – you're stuck with it. I think Harry struggles to accept his kids are, to some extent, public property because they're royal."

In their report, The Mirror called Meghan Markle’s actions “gambling” with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future as she exposes them to the world for public attention.

Prince William plans Prince Harry’s role once he take over Charles’ throne

Prince William plans Prince Harry’s role once he take over Charles’ throne
Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors

Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update
Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future

Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future
Meghan Markle’s huge blunder at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games revealed
Meghan Markle’s huge blunder at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games revealed
Prince Andrew secretly resumes business activities amid scandals
Prince Andrew secretly resumes business activities amid scandals
Prince William’s true feelings for Prince Harry revealed in documentary
Prince William’s true feelings for Prince Harry revealed in documentary
Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting
Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting
Princess Anne to open new 'company' in upcoming royal outing
Princess Anne to open new 'company' in upcoming royal outing
Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever suffers major setback in bombshell ruling
Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever suffers major setback in bombshell ruling
Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait
Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait
Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games
Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games
King Charles dragged into brother Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal
King Charles dragged into brother Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes
Prince William to receive invitation from US next week amid Harry visa vows
Prince William to receive invitation from US next week amid Harry visa vows
Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests
Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests