Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña grace SAG Awards stage without Karla Sofia Gascón  

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña represented their film Emilia Pérez at the 2025 SAG Awards ceremony without leading character Karla Sofia Gascón.
The musical-thriller film co-stars made a joint appearance at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards to describe their movie, which was nominated for three categories at the star-studded show.
In the awards gala, Saldana received the nomination in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role category, while Gascón was nominated under the category of leading role.
Emilia Pérez's entire cast was also nominated at the awards gala under the category of outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for their remarkable performance in the newly released French movie.
During their event, Saldana and Gomez appeared on stage together to present their film.
The Avatar actress began her speech with, "Emilia Pérez was a magical collaboration where we got to sing and dance and explore the journey of being authentically yourself."
"Emilia Pérez is a ride unlike any other it's thrilling, it's heart-wrenching, and it's always one fabulously choreographed step ahead of your expectations," Gomez added.
As reported by People magazine, Gascón did not attend the event, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, Sunday, in Los Angeles, California, due to her ongoing controversy.
A few weeks ago, the 52-year-old Spanish actress shared racial tweets that unintentionally hurt Muslim community sentiments.
However, despite being nominated for numerous categories in prominent award shows, Gascón chose to skip these ceremonies seemingly to avoid further drama.
For those unaware, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofia Gascón, and Selena Gomez's film Emilia Pérez was released on August 21, 2024.