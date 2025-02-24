2025 SAG Awards complete winner list: Deemi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, ‘Shōgun’ win top honours

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have celebrated Hollywood's finest talents, giving a golden opportunity for Hollywood A-listers to shine in the industry.
According to USA Today magazine, the star-studded 31st annual event took place on Sunday, February 23, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.
The popular American singer and actress, Kristen Bell, hosted the 2025 SAG Awards, igniting the stage with her witty sense of humour throughout the evening.
During the show, some of Hollywood's renowned actors and actresses took home the prestigious accolades, including Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
Meanwhile, the thrilling film Conclave won the category of Best Ensemble Award against Anora.
Here is the full list of winners:
The film winners
Best ensemble cast
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave: WINNER
Emilia Perez
Wicked
Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown: WINNER
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Best actress
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance: WINNER
Best supporting actor
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain: WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best supporting actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez: WINNER
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy: WINNER
Gladiator II
Wicked
The TV winners
Best drama series ensemble
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun: WINNER
Slow Horses
Best actress - drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun: WINNER
Best actor - drama
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun: WINNER
Best comedy series ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building: WINNER
Shrinking
Best actor - comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building: WINNER
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best actress - comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks: WINNER
Best actor - limited series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin: WINNER
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best actress - limited series
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer: WINNER
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun: WINNER