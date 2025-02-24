Entertainment

2025 SAG Awards complete winner list: Deemi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, 'Shōgun' win top honours

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was hosted by popular American songstress Kristen Bell

  • February 24, 2025
The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have celebrated Hollywood's finest talents, giving a golden opportunity for Hollywood A-listers to shine in the industry.

According to USA Today magazine, the star-studded 31st annual event took place on Sunday, February 23, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

The popular American singer and actress, Kristen Bell, hosted the 2025 SAG Awards, igniting the stage with her witty sense of humour throughout the evening.

During the show, some of Hollywood's renowned actors and actresses took home the prestigious accolades, including Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Meanwhile, the thrilling film Conclave won the category of Best Ensemble Award against Anora.

Here is the full list of winners: 

The film winners

Best ensemble cast

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave: WINNER

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown: WINNER

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best actress

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance: WINNER

Best supporting actor

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain: WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez: WINNER

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy: WINNER 

Gladiator II

Wicked

The TV winners

Best drama series ensemble

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun: WINNER

Slow Horses

Best actress - drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun: WINNER 

Best actor - drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun: WINNER 

Best comedy series ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building: WINNER

Shrinking

Best actor - comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building: WINNER 

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress - comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks: WINNER 

Best actor - limited series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin: WINNER 

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress - limited series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer: WINNER 

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun: WINNER 

