Royal

Prince William left heartbroken after learning about Kate Middleton's cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Prince William was reportedly devastated after learning about his wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

Jason Knauf, a former chief executive of The Prince and Princess of Wales’ royal foundation revealed to 60 Minutes Australia that the father-of-three was heartbroken upon learning of his wife's illness.

"It was awful, absolutely awful. It's the lowest I've ever seen him," the ex-staffer claimed.

He also gave a sneak peek into William's personal life, as he additionally suggested that the situation of Prince was heart-wrenching, as he was not only dealing with Kate's disease, but at the same time, he was also taking care of his father, King Charles, who was also suffering from the undisclosed form of cancer. 

"Within a couple of weeks, if you're Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer. I couldn't believe it," Jason added.

Last year, speaking with media professionals during his visit to South Africa, the 42-year-old dubbed 2024 as "the hardest year in my life."

"It's been dreadful. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he remarked.

For those unaware, Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024, and underwent nine month long preventive chemotherapy until September.

Catherine took to Instagram to share that, according to her doctors and medical team, she is now cancer-free and will be returning to her public duties. 

