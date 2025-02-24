Donald Trump names podcaster Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director

US President Donald Trump has appointed podcaster and commentator Dan Bongino as the FBI’s deputy director.
Trump announced this decision on social media, praising that Bongino was "a man of incredible love and passion for our Country" and would serve under newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel.
Bongino has previously worked for the NYPD and the Secret Service and also a strong supporter of Trump, as per BBC.
It is pertinent to note that, his appointment as deputy FBI director does not require Senate approval.
The deputy director of the FBI is usually someone with a long career in the agency and has extensive experience in law enforcement.
But in this case, both Bongino and the newly appointed FBI Director, Kash Patel have no prior experience working within the FBI.
Bongino hosts a daily podcast called The Dan Bongino Show, which gets a lot of attention on Facebook, often getting more engagement than posts from major news outlets like Fox News and CNN combined.
Trump also announced that Bongino would stop hosting his podcast after being appointed.
He also said that Bongino would help restore fairness, justice, law and order.
Bongino has previously run for Congress three times and had interviewed Trump on his podcast for last year’s election.