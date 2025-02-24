World

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project

Hens help olive farmers by naturally controlling pests like the olive fly

  February 24, 2025
In a major turn of events, organic farmers in Cyprus have started using retired hens to help fertilize olive groves instead of sending them to slaughter.

At Akaki Grove, an organic farm in the Troodos mountains near Nicosia, these hens are free to roam among the soil, and fertilize the land with their droppings.

As per Reuters, farmer and grove owner Elena Christoforos and soil engineer Nicolas Netien have started a project called Kot-Kot, which takes a simple, traditional approach to farming.

Farmers believe this method improves olive yields, prevents plant diseases and reduce food waste by giving the hens a new purpose.

As per the outlet, they collect donated food waste to feed the hens and in return, the hens fertilize the olive trees naturally with their waste.

This process helps the trees produce high-quality olive oil rich in polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory properties.

Elena describes the farm as a retirement home for old hens, where they can live freely instead of being slaughtered.

Hens help olive farmers by naturally controlling pests like the olive fly, which is a major problem for olive growers in the Mediterranean.

At the same time, the hens eat the larvae of the olive fly and also remove weeds by pecking at the ground.

Hen’s droppings improve soil fertility by acting as a natural fertilizer.

Also, by feeding the hens with leftover food, less organic waste is sent to landfills, which helps reduce methane emissions, a harmful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

