World

Unilever replaces CEO Hein Schumacher in surprise move

The company did not provide a clear reason for his removal, but is under pressure from investors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Unilever replaces CEO Hein Schumacher in surprise move
Unilever replaces CEO Hein Schumacher in surprise move

Unilever made an unexpected decision to replace its CEO, Hein Schumacher with the company’s finance chief Fernando Fernandez.

Fernandez will now face the challenge of improving Unilever’s performance and boosting its growth.

As per Reuters, Hein’s sudden departure as Unilever’s CEO caused the company’s stock to drop by 2% on Tuesday morning.

Despite this, Unilever’s shares had risen by more than 9% since he became CEO.

As per the reports, the company did not provide a clear reason for his removal, but is under pressure from investors to improve its performance.

This leadership change comes shortly after Unilever reported weaker-than-expected yearly earnings.

"While the Board is pleased with Unilever's performance in 2024, there is much further to go to deliver best-in-class results," Chairman Ian Meakins said in a statement.

Despite the CEO change, Unilever, which owns brands like Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, has not changed its financial expectations for this year and the coming years as well.

The company also stated that the board remains committed to continuing and accelerating the growth strategy introduced by Hein.

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice

Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer

Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release

BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
Massive job cuts hit banking sector as AI takes over
Massive job cuts hit banking sector as AI takes over
Critically endangered mountain bongos return to Kenya after decades
Critically endangered mountain bongos return to Kenya after decades
150,000 Canadians sign petition to revoke Elon Musk's citizenship
150,000 Canadians sign petition to revoke Elon Musk's citizenship
Starbucks to cut 1,100 jobs as part of CEO Niccol’s business revamp
Starbucks to cut 1,100 jobs as part of CEO Niccol’s business revamp
Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project
Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project
Donald Trump names podcaster Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director
Donald Trump names podcaster Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director
New Zealand minister resigns amid allegations of ‘overbearing’ behavior
New Zealand minister resigns amid allegations of ‘overbearing’ behavior
Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit
Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit
Man on death row dies weeks before execution date in Louisiana
Man on death row dies weeks before execution date in Louisiana
Trump-backed HHS redefines sex, man, woman amid scientific criticism
Trump-backed HHS redefines sex, man, woman amid scientific criticism
Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia
Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia
FBI, Pentagon asks staff to ignore Elon Musk's DOGE email directives
FBI, Pentagon asks staff to ignore Elon Musk's DOGE email directives