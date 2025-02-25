Entertainment

‘Holland’ trailer: Nicole Kidman shares eerie peeks into picture-perfect life

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 25, 2025

Nicole Kidman has finally unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie Holland!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, February 25, Prime Video, in a joint Instagram post with the Babygirl starlet, shared the first trailer of the forthcoming American thriller film.

“Follow the clues, wherever they take you. HOLLAND, starring Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, and Matthew Macfadyen, premieres March 27,” they captioned.

The trailer offered some thrilling glimpses into the picture-perfect yet eerie life of Nicole Kidman who plays the character of Nancy, a wife, mom, and home economics teacher.

Holland’s trailer kicks off with Nancy, delighted by the fact that she gets to live in the greatest place in the world: Holland, Michigan. In her simple life, a big change is nothing more than switching out brown mustard for yellow in her meatloaf recipe.

However, behind this picture-perfect life which Nancy lives with her husband Fred (Matthew Macfadyen), lies something sinister.

When Fred goes out of town for some work, Nancy begins suspecting him of living a double life for which she joins forces with shop teacher Dave (Gael Garcia Bernal), only to find out something way more shocking than she could ever imagine.

“Some things only look perfect. HOLLAND,” read another post by Prime Video.

Nicole Kidman’s Holland is set to release on March 27, 2025.

