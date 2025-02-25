Sports

Raducanu to receive extra security at Indian Wells after stalker incident

Emma Raducanu will compete at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells in March

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Raducanu to receive extra security at Indian Wells after stalker incident
Raducanu to receive extra security at Indian Wells after stalker incident

British tennis player Emma Raducanu will receive extra security guards in the upcoming Indian Wells after a stalker incident at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

According to Tennis365, the 22-year-old has been offered five extra security guards for the Indian Wells tournament scheduled to begin on March 5, 2025.

As per the report, the five security guards will protect the player on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, while some of the guards might accompany her off-site at her accommodation.

This came after the 2021 US Open champion spotted a man with “fixated behaviour” in the stand who previously followed her at multiple locations.

After an unscheduled break in the match, the game was resumed after the man was removed from the venue.

Later, a Dubai government stated, “Dubai authorities have taken swift action to address an incident involving British tennis star Emma Raducanu, in accordance with local legal protocols.”

“Following Raducanu’s complaint, Dubai police detained a tourist who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph, and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” it added.

Notably, the vice president of security at the WTA 1000 tournament Indian Wells, Bob Campbell, is in charge of the upcoming event and has a vast experience in the field as he served as a US Secret Service agent between 1983 and 2003.

Queen Camilla steps out for royal duty and reveals delightful news

Queen Camilla steps out for royal duty and reveals delightful news
Antidepressants linked to faster cognitive decline in certain patients

Antidepressants linked to faster cognitive decline in certain patients
Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori

Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori
'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return

'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return
Lewis Hamilton fears weight gain after gorging on 3 pizzas a week
Lewis Hamilton fears weight gain after gorging on 3 pizzas a week
Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT claim rejected as Benzema backs another legend
Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT claim rejected as Benzema backs another legend
Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice
Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice
Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success
Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success
Solheim Cup 2026: Anna Nordqvist gears up to lead team Europe
Solheim Cup 2026: Anna Nordqvist gears up to lead team Europe
Charles Leclerc receives key advice after backing teammate Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc receives key advice after backing teammate Lewis Hamilton
Venus Williams denies tennis comeback despite Indian Wells announcement
Venus Williams denies tennis comeback despite Indian Wells announcement
India beat Pakistan in Champions Trophy clash: Key moments of match
India beat Pakistan in Champions Trophy clash: Key moments of match
Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17
Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17
Jenni Hermoso breaks silence on Rubiales' conviction over unwanted kiss
Jenni Hermoso breaks silence on Rubiales' conviction over unwanted kiss
Emma Raducanu overcome with emotions as she reunites with dad in London
Emma Raducanu overcome with emotions as she reunites with dad in London
Jack Draper advances to Qatar Open final with comeback win over Lehecka
Jack Draper advances to Qatar Open final with comeback win over Lehecka