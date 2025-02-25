Raducanu to receive extra security at Indian Wells after stalker incident

British tennis player Emma Raducanu will receive extra security guards in the upcoming Indian Wells after a stalker incident at the Dubai Tennis Championship.
According to Tennis365, the 22-year-old has been offered five extra security guards for the Indian Wells tournament scheduled to begin on March 5, 2025.
As per the report, the five security guards will protect the player on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, while some of the guards might accompany her off-site at her accommodation.
This came after the 2021 US Open champion spotted a man with “fixated behaviour” in the stand who previously followed her at multiple locations.
After an unscheduled break in the match, the game was resumed after the man was removed from the venue.
Later, a Dubai government stated, “Dubai authorities have taken swift action to address an incident involving British tennis star Emma Raducanu, in accordance with local legal protocols.”
“Following Raducanu’s complaint, Dubai police detained a tourist who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph, and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” it added.
Notably, the vice president of security at the WTA 1000 tournament Indian Wells, Bob Campbell, is in charge of the upcoming event and has a vast experience in the field as he served as a US Secret Service agent between 1983 and 2003.