World

Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'

UK PM raises military spending to 2.5% by 2027 ahead of meeting with Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025


UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer makes major announcements on the eve of a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, the British PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, announced that he will increase the defence spending from 2.3% of Britain’s GDP to 2.5% by 2027 and then to 2.6% the following year as the tension between Europe and the US increases over the ongoing Ukraine war.

The 62-year-old revealed that this will be the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. He explained that he has made this “hard choice” due to the "grave threats we face" and the "dangerous new era."

Moreover, Starmer told members of parliament, “We must reject any false choice between our allies. Between one side of the Atlantic or the other. That is against our history, country, and party.”

Calling America “most important bilateral alliance,” he further added, “This week when I meet President Trump, I will be clear: I want this relationship to go from strength to strength.”

In order to raise the military spending, the UK has decided to reduce its international aid budget from 0.5% of Britain’s GDP to 0.3% in the coming years.

Notably, the charities that will be affected by Starmer’s decision said they were “shocked” and “stunned” by the announcement and called the decision a “political choice” that will lead to devastating consequences.

